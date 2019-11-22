Greenbrier Historical Society Opens The First Settler Escape Room In Lewisburg

By Bobby Bordelon

The First Settler Escape Room has opened in downtown Lewisburg, offering a glimpse into local history.

In an escape room, participants are let into a room with a series of puzzles and challenges to solve before the clock runs out, each solution getting the team closer to getting back out. The Greenbrier Historical Society's escape room builds its puzzles around local history while raising money to fund the organization's mission of preserving local history.

