God's Way Home Hopes To Help Area Men With Recovery From Addiction

By Leah Tuckwiller

A new service is coming soon to Rainelle. God's Way Home, a proect headed by local preacher Andrew Bailes, aims to help men through the process of recovery from addiction by offering a program that teaches them about Jesus Christ.

God's Way Home is not open yet, but has a building, incoming funding, and an incredible desire to help to help people and do work in God's name.

Read more in Thursday, November 21, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.