By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority welcomed GVA's new director, Brian Belcher, to work at the regular GVAA meeting held Tuesday, November 19.

"I'd like to introduce Brian Belcher, who has been selected by the board to be our airport manager," said GVAA Chair Deborah Phillips.

Read more in the Wednesday, November 20, 2019, edition of the West Virginia Daily News.