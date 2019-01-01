Potential Biomass Plant Operator Receives Building Permit From DEP

By Bobby Bordelon

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection issued a construction permit to PPD of WV One LLC on October 7, indicating plans to construct the biomass plant near Sam Black Church.

The facility is described as a "biomass to synthetic diesel fuel plant" located in Crawley, just north of the Sam Black Church exit of I-64. The permit authorizes construction "in accordance with West Virginia Air Pollution Control Law [22-5-1]" and "shall remain valid, continuous and in effect unless it is revised, suspended, revoked, or otherwise changed." Amid the emission unit descriptions, the year installed lists 2020, which may indicate an approximate construction completion date.

