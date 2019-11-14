8 Greenbrier Spartans Take On #9 Springs Mills Friday Evening

By Brandon Baker

The Greenbrier East Spartans will be hosting their first state playoff game since the 1998 season. East has enjoyed a solid last few years as this is their third trip to the state playoffs in the last five seasons.

The Spartans will play the Spring Mills Cardinals, an opponent most fans are probably unfamiliar with. However, their playing style is very similar to East's. Formed just six years ago in 2013, Spring Mills is a mixture of half of the student bodies from Martinsburg and Hedgesville High Schools. Those schools had become overcrowded so they created a brand new institution located in Martinsburg.

