Greenbrier County Commission Approves Tow Policy Amendments

By Bobby Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Commission considered and approved amendments to the Greenbrier County towing policy, pay and grant resolutions, during its Tuesday, November 12, meeting.

In the Tuesday, November 12, edition of The West Virginia Daily News, a series of potential Greenbrier County tow policy amendments were printed and would be considered during the County Commission meeting scheduled for that day. Most of the policy amendments were passed in a unanimous vote, including the separation of towing calls and service calls, a formalize complaint process, the ineligibility of satellite towing operations on the rotation list, and more.

