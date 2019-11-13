White Sulphur Springs Passes B&O Tax Ordinance

By Bobby Bordelon

White Sulphur Springs passed a limited expansion of the business and occupation tax during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, November 12.

A business and occupation tax allows the city to raise funds to provide for city services and infrastructure maintenance and improvement. After holding a first reading during a special meeting of City Council on November 5, council opened a public hearing and considered the tax's passage.

