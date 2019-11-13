Condolences Offered By Greenbier County Commission For Audrina’s Mill Fire

By Bobby Bordelon

Condolences were expressed for the loss of Audrina's Mill, the sawmill providing wood to the WV Great Barrel Company during the Tuesday, November 12, Greenbrier County Commission meeting.

"The barrel company's sawmill in Gap Mills burned down," said Commission President Lowell Rose. "It caught on fire and [the] mill that saws the lumber was a total loss. All the money they invested in that, which was considerable, they went from a single-pass sawmill to a laser guided, four-pass sawmill, a lot of upgrades, they lost. I think they'll pick up and start again; I hate that for them."

