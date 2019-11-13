Board Of Education Hears Updates, Request From Coach

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier County Board of Education met on the first snowy night of the season on Tuesday, November 12, in the Fort Arts and Sciences Building at New River Community and Technical College.

The meeting opened with apologies on behalf of board member Kay Smith, who phoned in rather than attending in person due to the weather, and a prayer by county Director of Safety and Security Vincent Deeds, named to the task by board member Robert Toothman, who regularly offers a prayer.

