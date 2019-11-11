Jury Finds Voluntary Manslaughter In Bow Shooting Amid ‘Fog Of Methamphetamine’

By Bobby Bordelon

The conviction of Carl Rich for voluntary manslaughter closed the case opened following the 2018 death of Jay Booth closed on Friday, November 11, after the jury returned a verdict late that night.

In October 2018, Carl Rich was indicted on one count of murder by a Greenbrier County Grand Jury for his role in the compound bow-shooting death. His three-day trial began on Wednesday, November 6.

Read more in the Monday, November 11, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.