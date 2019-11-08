Another Man Arrested On Charge Of Soliciting A Minor

By Leah Tuckwiller

A White Sulphur man was arrested on charges of solicitation of a minor with travel on Saturday, November 2, in Lewisburg.

Hampton Lee Bragg, 52, was interviewed by Task Force Officers Weaver, Snuffer, and Long of the Beckley detachment of the West Virginia State Police, who traveled to Bragg's place of employment to conduct an interview. Bragg was arrested with a warrant having been issued.

