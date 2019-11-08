'Destination Fear' Hits Monroe County

By Leah Tuckwiller

Halloween may be over, but haunting never dies, especially not for paranormal investigators like Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, and Tanner Wiseman, the hosts of Travel Channel's new show, "Destination Fear." On the stormy night featured in the newest episode, the team comes through the rolling mountains of West Virginia for their next experience with ghosts – and their own fear.

This Saturday, November 9, at 10 p.m., Laden, his sister, and his best friend, along with friend and camera operator Alex Schroeder, tackle the Sweet Springs Sanitarium in Monroe County. The catch? Laden is the only one who knows beforehand where the team will be going, and once they get there, each of them will be sleeping – or attempting to sleep – separated from the others.

