Repair Work On February Route 63 Damage Ongoing Behind The Scenes

By Leah Tuckwiller

Road damage from February of this year on Route 63 in Ronceverte appears to be lingering, with no visible work actively taking place. A crack formed in the road following heavy February rainstorms. The Division of Highways calls such issues "roadway embankment failures," when land near roadways begins to slide away. Many area residents have expressed concerns that the road is not yet repaired.

The slide on Route 63 runs for 240 feet parallel to the roadway, but only 140 feet actually impacts the road; one lane is closed to traffic. Signs are posted directing traffic to stop and alternate with oncoming cars. Drivers should approach this section of the road, near Masters Mech & Tech Auto Garage, with caution, and obey all posted signs.

