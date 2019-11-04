Greenbier Valley Airport Authorioty Hires New Airport Manager

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority has voted to hire a new manager after several months of searching.

In a special meeting on Friday, November 1, the GVAA voted to hire Brian Belcher, who was offered the position based on background checks, a 90-day probation, and other qualifications. Belcher is set to begin no later than December 1.

Read more in the Monday, November 4, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.

Login

© 2019 West Virginia Daily News and Greenbrier Valley Ranger. All Rights Reserved.

Designed by ThunderBee Designs, LLC.