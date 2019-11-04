Greenbier Valley Airport Authorioty Hires New Airport Manager

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority has voted to hire a new manager after several months of searching.

In a special meeting on Friday, November 1, the GVAA voted to hire Brian Belcher, who was offered the position based on background checks, a 90-day probation, and other qualifications. Belcher is set to begin no later than December 1.

Read more in the Monday, November 4, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.