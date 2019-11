By Leah Tuckwiller

A Caldwell resident has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer following an incident on Thursday, October 31.

Robert Hayes, 44, was allegedly using a social media application to converse with a 15-year-old, to whom he sent pictures of genitalia, according to the criminal complaint.

