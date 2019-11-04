Blue Skies Ahead, Local Democrat PAC, Opens Headquarters In Downtown Lewisburg

By Bobby Bordelon

Local representatives and political activists gathered in downtown Lewisburg for the opening of the Blue Skies Ahead/Greenbrier Democratic headquarters grand opening on Friday, November 1.

Blue Skies Ahead is a Political Action Committee (PAC) formed to support local and national Democratic candidates and reach out to the voters of the Greenbrier Valley and West Virginia's 10th Senatorial District, including Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, and Fayette counties.

