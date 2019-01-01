Thundersorms, Tornado Watch Push Greenbrier County To Delay Trick-Or-Treating

By Bobby Bordelon

Shortly after the announcement of a tornado alert in the Greenbrier Valley on Halloween, October 31, a number of cities and towns pushed back the holiday festivities for safety concerns.

According to the Greenbier County Emergency Management, a severe thunderstorm warning lasted through to 5:30 p.m. and a tornado watch remained in effect until 7 p.m., taking up much of the scheduled trick-or-treating time. As a result, Halloween festivities across the county were delayed or canceled:

• Greenbrier Valley Medical Center's Tailgate Trick or Treat event will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 5 p.m. and run until 7 p.m., in the hospital parking lot.

• The city of Lewisburg has rescheduled Halloween Trick or Treating to Saturday, November 2, 6-8 p.m.

• The city of Ronceverte has rescheduled Halloween Trick-or-Treating to Saturday, November 2, 6-8 p.m.

• The town of Rupert has rescheduled Halloween Trick-or-Treating to Saturday, November 2, 6-8 p.m.

• The town of Quinwood has rescheduled Halloween Trick-or-Treating to Saturday, November 2, 6-8 p.m.

• The town of Rainelle delayed door-to-door trick or treating and the trunk-or-treat until Friday, November 1 from 5-7 p.m. In addition, Trunk or Treat at town hall was also moved to Friday, November 1, from 5-7 p.m. "Trunks" participating are asked to call Robin Williams to reserve a spot.

• The town of Alderson has rescheduled Halloween Trick-or-Treating to Saturday, November 2, 6-8 p.m.

• White Sulphur Springs Trick-or-Treating was scheduled for Saturday, November 2, 6-7:30 p.m. To participate in the door-to-door trick-or-treating, turn porch lights on. The White Sulphur Springs Trunk-or-Treat was canceled and will not be rescehduled.