Greenbrier Lawsuit Moved To West Virginia Southern District Court

By Bobby Bordelon

A case brought against the Greenbrier Hotel Corporation by a contractor was brought to resolution in the Greenbrier County Circuit Court on Tuesday, October 15, under Judge Robert Richardson.

According to the initial complaint filed in August 2018, Greenbrier Hotel Corporation and Winterberry Irrigation LLC, a Connecticut-based company, entered into several contracts "whereby the Greenbrier retained Winterberry's services to perform a variety of construction work on the Greenbrier golf courses including, but not limited to, repairing and improving irrigation systems and installing water features on [Greenbrier's] golf courses."

