Gwen Clingman Center Opens At Montwell

By Bobby Bordelon

The Gwen Clingman Center in Montwell Commons opened after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, October 29. The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and Greenbrier County Health Alliance will rent the building to serve as a place for the school to come together with area residents to advance health and increase the quality of life in West Virginia.

"This is really a great day," sad James Nemitz, WVSOM's president. "WVSOM's mission is to serve, first and foremost, West Virginia and to address the healthcare needs of its citizens. The Gwen Clingman center for community engagement is an example of what we are doing. ... I encourage you to look at the ... programs we're going to be doing out of this center. Programs for the community, programs to teach our medical students how to interact with the community, teaching people how to eat right.

