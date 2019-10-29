Committee On Aging Guests Take Up Paint

By Bobby Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Committee On Aging's senior guests and visitors have taken up a new hobby as they socialize – painting. The canvases, however, are unusual; solid wood cabinet doors, over 100 of which were recently donated to the Committee On Aging.

"These are samples," explained Cindy Rowlands, who organized the donation through Creative Kitchens in Lewisburg. "We had a company that closed and so we decided we couldn't throw them away, they're just too pretty and were too nice."

