Spartan Football Faces Challenge

By Brandon Baker



The 7th ranked Greenbrier East Spartans will hit the road again this Friday, October 25 to take on the 3rd ranked Parkersburg South Patriots in a top 10 showdown with major state playoff implications.



The Spartans (5-2) are coming off an important 34-28 double overtime victory over Ripley, whereas the Patriots just defeated the Morgantown Mohigans 35-28 last week in a game they trailed for the majority of the time, but came back in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.



