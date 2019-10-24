Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority Accepts Resignations, Votes On Paving, Received Financials

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority held a special meeting on Wednesday, October 23, to hear a financial report from Richmond and Company, the airport's certified public accountant (CPA), and consider motions on personnel, and the paving of an access road to the fuel farm.

CPA Richard Ross presented the financial report, showing an overall positive income for the airport's third quarter 2019 of around $350,000, which includes fuel and excess equipment sales. Landings Restruant, however, is showing a net less of around $9,180. The finaicial report was accepted as persented.

