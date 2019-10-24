Greenbrier County Convention And Visitors Bureau Report Highlights Tourism

By Bobby Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor's Bureau (CVB) annual report highlights the organizations efforts to expand the tourism industry in Greenbrier County. Presented to the Greenbrier County Commission on Tuesday, October 22, by CVB Executive Director Kara Dense, the written and in-person reports provide a picture of what those expansion efforts look like.

Tourism in Greenbrier County, according to a 2017 study by the West Virginia Tourism Office, generated approximately $232.5 million annually in direct spending from visitors. The CVB was put in place to increase this figure.

