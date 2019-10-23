Caldwell Native Among Eleven At EVWC Awarded NASA Fellowship

By Leah Tuckwiller

A local college freshman has joined 10 other West VIrginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) physics students in being awarded a NASA fellowship through the NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium (WVSGC).

Madisyn Fox of Caldwell is one of the 11 WVWC physics majors who will be working on research projects for the fellowship, which awards each student $1,000, paid as a stipend during the projects.

