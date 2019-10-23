Meadow River Rail Trail, More Heard At Greenbrier County Commission

By Bobby Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Commission welcomed representatives from the Meadow River Valley for updates on the Meadow River Rail Trail, Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor's Bureau, and more in the Tuesday, October 23, meeting.

Efforts to build and restore the Meadow River Rail Trail have been an ongoing project between Greenbrier and Fayette counties and found itself under new leadership earlier this year with the passing of Doug Hylton, the project manager.

Read more in the Wednesday, October 23, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.