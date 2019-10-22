Individual Indicted For Murder Denied Bond In Greenbrier County Circuit Court

By Bobby Bordelon

Potential bail for an individual indicted for murder was considered and rejected in a hearing under Circut Court Judge Robert Richardson on Monday, October 21.

Defense attorney Terri Helmick filed a motion looking to reduce the $75,000 bond placed on Amanda Lea Serreno. The bond was issued in the Greenbrier County Magistrate Court for one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

