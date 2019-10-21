Man Arrested On Malicious Wounding

By Leah Tuckwiller

Early Friday morning, one White Sulphur Springs man was arrested for malicious wounding after allegedly hitting another person with a stick multiple times.

Deputy A.L. Workman of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a White Sulphur residence after a victim called stating that Hank Martin, 61, had "hit [them] with a stick multiple times," and that the victim then "fled the house to get away from him."

