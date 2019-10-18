WVSOM, Libraries Share Medical Resources

By Bobby Bordelon

Health information was made available for the residents of Greenbrier Valley in the Greenbrier County Public Library on Thursday, October 17, by The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine's (WVSOM) James R. Stookey Library and the school's Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH).

The presentation included information on three topics: WVSOM's James R. Stookey Library, a health information website with data and studies backed up by the National Institute of Health (NIH), and high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

Read more in the Friday, October 18, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.