Lewisburg City Council Approves Johns' Resignation

By Bobby Bordelon

Lewisburg City Council accepted the resignation of Councilmember Eddie Johns on Tuesday, October 15. Johns gave a farewell address, citing a fundamental disagreement over the administration of the city government with Mayor Beverly White and called for the city to take action on several items.

"It should be apparent to everyone in the room that council wasn't what I expected when I ran for it and I think it's fairly safe to say that I am not what the city expected when I ran for it," said Johns.

Read more in the Wednesday, October 16, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.