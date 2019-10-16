REgular Updates Presented To Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority met in a brief public session for their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 15.

After being called to order, the GVAA approved the minutes of meetings on September 17 and 18, looked over an unofficial financial report in lieu of having the airport's CPA there to present an official report, and then broke directly into a lengthy executive session. The agenda listed the executive session for purposes of attorney-client privilege regarding property removed from the airport, review of applications for a new airport manager, and personnel actions. After the executive session, the GVAA returned with no actions taken and no motions made for a vote.

