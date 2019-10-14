Congresswoman Carol Miller Held Roundtable To Discuss Growth In Greenbrier County

By Leah Tuckwiller

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) met with local public officials and business leaders in the community at City Hall in White Sulphur Springs on Friday afternoon, October 11. The roundtable forum focused on economic development in the area, with Miller asking and listening intently about what she could do in Washington, D.C., to help bolster the area and the state.

At the table with Miller sat Kim McMillion, Miller's deputy district director; Tammy Shifflett-Tincher, Greenbrier County Commissioner; Andrew Hagy, executive director of Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (GVEDC); Jeff Johnson, Community Development Director for the Region I Planning and Development Council; Tom Crabtree, a local businessman; Michael Chirico, Miller's Deputy Chief of Staff/Counsel; Larry Klein, vice president of The Greenbrier Sporting Club; John Tuggle, executive director of the Region IV Planning and Development Council; and Lloyd Haynes, White Sulphur city manager.

