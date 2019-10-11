Alderson Water Rate Increase Passes First Reading

By Bobby Bordelon

Alderson City Council held a first reading for a water-rate increase, addressed potential for speed humps, considered the wastewater treatment plant and insurance, and more in the Thursday, October 10, meeting.

After discussion around rates during the September council meeting, an ordinance formally raising the city's water rates was introduced during Thursday's meeting.

Read more in the Friday, October 11, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.