Justice Lifts Burn Ban, Greenbrier County Remains In Drought

By Bobby Bordelon

The statewide ban on outdoor burning was lifted by Governor Jim Justice on Wednesday, October 9. However, West Virginia remains in a state of emergency, and emergency service officials in Greenbrier County warn residents that drought conditions are still present.

"Whereas the West Virginia Division of Forestry has reported that even though portions of the southern part of the [state] remain in severe drought condition, the state has received sufficient rainfall over the last few days, ... I, Jim Justice, ... order that the ban on burning ... be terminated," reads the proclamation.

