Bus Safety Poster Winners, Life Coaches, Homecomings, More Recognized At Board Of Education

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier County Board of Education met in the Kyle and Ann Fort Arts & Sciences Building for their regular October meeting.

Recognized by the board were the 2019 Greenbrier County Bus Safety Poster Contest Winners: Heidi Brown, Acen Workman, Asher Jones, Karen Marin, and Brentlee Burdette from Frankford Elementary; Violet Wiant from White Sulphur Springs Elementary; and Trey Franklin and Colton Chrisman from Western Greenbrier Middle School. Two students, Heidi Brown and Violet Wiant, will have their posters sent to state-level competition.

