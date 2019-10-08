Break-In Leads To Larceny Arrest

By Bobby Bordelon

Investigation into a break-in at the Aviagen Turkey Plant in mid-September led Lewisburg police to a stolen truck and an arrest on Thursday, October 3.

Corporal J.W. McClintic of the Lewisburg Police Department was dispatched to investigate a break-in at Aviagen Turkey Plant in the early morning of September 14. A credit card belonging to the business and several other items had been taken.

