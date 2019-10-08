West Virginia State Police Apprehend Virginia Murder Suspect

By Theresa Flerx

Members of the Lewisburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police were instrumental in the apprehension of a Basye man wanted for murder in Shenandoah County, Virginia.

When Larry Johnson Little Jr. walked into the Lewisburg Detachment on Friday, October 4, around noon, and told Cpl. W.B. Simmons and Cpl. C.M. Wade that he felt the state police were looking for himm "they kept calm and were able to coordinate" with Virginia law enforcement agencies to confirm that Little was suspected of killing Melanie Rose Little, explained Sgt. H.F. Blevins with the West Virginia State Police.

