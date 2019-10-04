Hollowell Painted Purple For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Leah Tuckwiller

"A man should slap his wife's face for going through his pockets. – Judge C.M. Lee." So reads an apparently "helpful" filler from the October 4, 1919, edition of The West Virginia News, a publication found among the archives of The West Virginia Daily News.

Though no reasonable person, hopefully, would argue that this is or has ever been a good course of action, the presence of the three-line item on the front page of The West Virginia News opens up an important conversation. October would become National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1981, 62 years after that edition of The News was published.

