Montwell Oktoberfest Brings Beers, Brats

By Bobby Bordelon

Beer, brats, and beehives will fill Lewisburg's first Oktoberfest with Montwell Commons on Sunday, October 6, raising money for the park's continuing revitalization.

The event begins at 3 p.m. at The Gwen Clingman Center, the new building down the steps from Hill and Holler in downtown Lewisburg, with multiple Greenbrier Valley Brewery beers on tap, including Devil Anse IPA, Bat Boy, and more. Family-friendly activities also feature, such as beehives, local honey, apple cider-making, and kids events with emcee Glenn Singer. Contests and prizes will be held and given for best lederhosen, best beer stein, best strudel, best polka dancer, and several door prize drawings.

