Lewisburg Councilmember Johns Unexpectedly Announces Resignation In Special Session
By Bobby Bordelon
A special session of Lewisburg City Council saw the surprise resignation of Councilmember Eddie Johns on Monday, September 30.
The session was called to consider an "administrative committee" for council, a committee Johns heavily pushed for in the regular September council meeting. However, Johns stopped consideration for the committee before it began.
