Drought Declared As Greenbrier Valley Remains Precipitation-Free

By Bobby Bordelon

The recent lack of rain has lead to a majority of southern West Virginia to be declared a moderate drought by the Charleston National Weather Service.

"During [a] weather briefing, the Charleston National Weather Service informed emergency managers that drought conditions throughout southern West Virginia had reached the D1 (Moderate Drought) level, and are spreading northward toward the Kanawha Valley," reads a press release issued by the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHS). "This D1(Moderate Drought) designation means that streams, reservoirs, and wells will run low and water shortages are developing or imminent."

Read more in the Monday, September 30, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.