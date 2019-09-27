Suit Filed Against FPC Alderson, Current, Former Staff

By Bobby Bordelon

A civil case against the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) at Alderson was filed in the Southern District Court of West Virginia by a former inmate, alleging several instances of sexual abuse of an inmate and negligent acts by employees of the prison "who failed in their duty to protect" the plaintiff.

The suit alleges several rapes perpetrated against the plaintiff by former captain Jerrod Grimes, assault and battery by former employee Scott Hall, and the use of a potential investigation into those incidents to coerce the plaintiff. The plaintiff remains anonymous in the filing due to the nature of the complaint.

