Drunken Couch Burning Leads To Arson Charge

By Leah Tuckwiller

A Rupert man, Gregory Lilly, has been charged with attempted arson and domestic battery after allegedly trying to set his residence on fire.

On Tuesday, September 24, Cpl. J.W. Gilkeson of the Rainelle detachment of the West Virginia State Police was dispatched to a disturbance in Rupert involving an intoxicated man throwing things at his home. Gilkeson was informed that the man, Lilly, was "going to burn the house down and was looking for a gas can and the couch was on fire."

