Bolling Alumni Sponsored 'Afternoon At The Park' Raises Funds For Greenbrier County College-Bound Students

By Bobby Bordelon

Those looking for fun and community support for local students gearing up to leave for college are welcomed to "An Afternoon In The Park" on Saturday, September 28. Hosted from noon to 5 p.m. at Dorie Miller Field in Lewisburg, the Bolling Alumni Association-sponsored event aims to entertain children and adults alike.

In addition to games for both children and adult parkgoers, Bimbo Coles will host three-on-three basketball games for youth looking to hone their skills. Hamburgers and hot dogs, grilled by chefs (and coaches) Gordon and Randy Auvil, will be available as participants get hungry.

