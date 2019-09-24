Accessory After The Fact To Murder Case Moves Forward With No Contest Plea In Circuit Court

By Bobby Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Circuit Court saw a man convicted of accessory after the fact to murder on Monday, September 23, for his efforts to help conceal the 2018 murder of Shaela Lynn McCoy Abren.

The case began in early 2018, when members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office, the Greenbrier County Drugs and Violent Crimes Task Force, and the West Virginia State Police responded to an empty house on Anthony Road near Route 92. Abren was found deceased inside the residence. A few days later, Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan confirmed in a press conference that a suspect had been taken into custody.

Read more in the Tuesday, September 24, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.