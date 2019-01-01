Canaday Sentenced On Delivery Charges

By Bobby Bordelon

A delivery of a controlled substance case that resulted in an overdose death moved to sentencing on Friday, September 20, in the Greenbrier County Circuit Court under Judge Robert Richardson.

According to Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Via, two different indictments against David R. Canaday Jr. stem from the events of June 6, 2017, on which Canaday twice delivered methamphetamine to the victim on the Greenbrier County side of Alderson. The victim later overdosed and passed away. Canaday was initially indicted on murder and delivery of a controlled substance charges, one count of methamphetamine and one count for fentanyl, in 2018. In 2019, he was indicted on an additional count of delivery of a controlled substance for methamphetamine.

