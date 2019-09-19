Pretrial Diversion Could Result In Dismissal Of Charges Against Alderson Mayor Copenhaver

By Bobby Bordelon

Amid the normal business of the Lewisburg City Council, one recently elected councilperson's combative style drew attention during the Tuesday, September 17, meeting.

The distribution of power between parts of the Lewisburg government and the validity of the continuation of said government was the source of strife between Councilmember Eddie Johns and other city officials.

Read more in the Thursday, September 19, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.