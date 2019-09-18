Lewisburg City Council Considers New Committee, TASER Policy, Lee Street Duplex, 2020 Census
By Bobby Bordelon
A long Lewisburg City Council meeting saw the city consider a new Committee for councilmembers, TASER guidelines for the police department, and more on Tuesday, September 17.
City Council is considering formalizing the roles of historically operating committees and establishing a new committee in order to set policy.
