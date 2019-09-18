Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority Answers Queries, Addresses Issues

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority heard engineering updates, considered legal advice, and finally saw the airport's new fire truck at their regular Tuesday, September 17, meeting.

The GVAA approved the minutes from last meeting and quickly voted to return financial reports to a monthly basis rather than a quarterly basis, as a CPA had suggested they be given. Authority chair Deborah Phillips also addressed some questions posed by area resident Frank Tuckwiller at a previous meeting.

Read more in the Wednesday, September 18, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.