Niemann Takes Tournament Win

By Leah Tuckwiller

Joaquín Niemann accepted the Springhouse Trophy for his win at A Military Tribute At The Greenbrier from members of the United States Army Parachute Team Golden Knights, who performed a jump to deliver the trophy to the ground.

"[It's a] really, really happy moment,," Niemann said. "I've been waiting for this my whole life. ... I was here two years ago during my first [PGA] Tour event, and I never thought I would make the cut in that event, so I never thought two years after I'd be winning the tournament. I really love this tournament. It's one of my favorites, and now it's going to be one of my favorites forever!"

Read more in the Monday, September 16, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.