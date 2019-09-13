Greenbrier County Commissioner McClung Responds To Airport Allegations

By Bobby Bordelon

After the Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority voted to ban Greenbrier County Commission Mike McClung from airport property while it investigates an alleged property theft, McClung responded to the allegations in an interview with The West Virginia Daily News.

During the August 27 Greenbrier County Commission meeting, Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority (GVAA) Chairman Deborah Phillips spoke during public comment, alleging that McClung has been engaging employees, managers, and board members outside of the bounds of his position as a commissioner.

